Ship design has become one of the favorite hobbies of Starfield players. They come in all possible themes and sizes, especially with the arrival of mods. At VidaExtra we have seen all types of constructions so far: from some Star Wars ones to others so ingenious that they border on cheating.

In our search for original and curious ships, we have come across Claude from user u/HugePinball on Reddit. It has a reactor Clase B, quite small in size and, surely most importantly, shaped like a ferret. More specifically, space ferret.

Officially we are looking at one of the most adorable and original ships we have seen so far. She is not the only one we have found and the idea comes from her own Bethesdasince a developer commented that she liked to create ships with animal shapes.

Do not be fooled by its adorable appearance, since this is a ship with great mobility, speed and offensive capacity. Use weapons such as ears and on the back of the body. HugePinball He attaches a video to the publication in which he shows his ship in action and from all points of view… although we are left wanting to appreciate the interior.

