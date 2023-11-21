Bethesda publishes the 1.8.86 patch notes for the new Starfield update on November 20, 2023, these are the changes with some of the options most requested by players.

The success of Starfield continues on Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PC and Steam Deck, but Bethesda next to Microsoft They keep improving the game. The developer launches update 1.8.86 after 1.8.84 with the DLSS.

So now they have published this new version of the space RPG with multiple changes and new features that players have been asking for for weeks. This is a patch that has a weight of about 600 MB.

“The latest update for Starfield is now available. Thank you to everyone who participated in our Steam beta and provided us with your feedback. We will continue to make improvements and adjustments to the game and we appreciate all the support.”

Now they confirm the total Nvidia DLSS support that PC gamers were looking for: “Compatible Nvidia graphics can now use DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency and DLSS Frame generation,” they say.

And at the request of users, the possibility of eating food and drinks that we find has been added, although the items can also be saved ‘for later’ in the inventory.

We leave the rest already indicated in the patch notes, which are not exactly few. Although the game has fallen flat on Steam, its sales data in North America is not prosperous.

The RPG and its background map have not been touched much

Fixes and improvements – Performance and stability

Various memory-related issues and leaks have been fixed. Some GPU performance optimizations have been added, which will have a greater impact on high-end cards. The renderer threading model has been improved, improving CPU usage especially on high-end systems. Various stability and performance improvements.

Gameplay

Added the ability to eat food placed in the world. Stealth has been adjusted to be a little more forgiving. Fixed an issue where Andreja’s head was permanently hidden. Fixed an issue that prevented players from firing their weapons. Fixed an issue where some NPCs could appear without clothing (Note: this issue may be resolved over time). Fixed an issue where already started Skill Challenges could stop progressing after reaching Unity and starting a new game. Fixed an issue that could temporarily prevent you from opening your inventory or saving after entering the Unit. PC: Fixed an issue where mouse movement could be choppy. Fixed a rare issue that could cause the starting ship to be lost. Fixed an issue where the ship’s service technician could be missing. Fixed an issue where the camera could occasionally move incorrectly during Travel, Gravity Jump, Docking, or Landing transitions.

Sign up for Game Pass through Amazon

With a catalog of hundreds of titles, Game Pass is your best option for gaming these days if you want to spend little money.

Subscribe

Graphics

Fixed an issue with ambient occlusion appearing at ultrawide resolutions. The initial shader compilation that occurs at boot has been optimized. Added the ability to adjust brightness and contrast in the Display Settings menu. Added the ability to adjust HDR brightness whenever the system supports it. (Xbox and Windows 11 only). Fixed a number of materials that could sometimes display an unwanted pattern under certain conditions. Fixed several visual issues related to the new FOV slider options. The appearance of crowd characters’ eyes has been improved. Fixed several minor visual issues related to lighting, shadows, terrain, and vegetation. PC: Fixed additional visual issues related to DLSS.

Missions

All that money can buy: Fixed a rare issue where players could not sit down during the negotiation with Musgrove. explosion zone: Fixed an issue where hard rocks that players must clear were not appearing in Ngodup Tate lands. Echoes of the past: Fixed an issue where Grylloba’s queen could sometimes not be reached during the “Secure the Shuttle Bay” objective. The eye of the storm: Fixed an issue where player mission progression could be blocked due to the absence of a docking prompt. Hard work: Fixed an issue where progress could appear blocked if completing “Supra et Ultra” while returning to the Lodge during “High Price to Pay”. No sudden movements: Fixed an issue that could prevent the entrance door to the Scow ship from opening again. Operation Starseed: Fixed an issue where the key needed to exit the facility could sometimes not be present. Sabotage: Fixed an issue where David Barron could not be found by players. Nearsighted: Fixed an issue where players could freeze the controller on rare occasions while talking to Vladimir. The heart of Mars: Fixed an issue where players might not be able to mine the “Heart of Mars”.

Meanwhile, PS5 and Xbox Series

Now Starfield already has update 1.8.86 and has some of the most requested options from Bethesda by playersWill we see more fixes coming?

Other interesting articles:

How persuasion works in Starfield and where you can buy Xbox Series

Platforms:

PC, Xbox Series X

Launch:

November 11, 2022

And also

Discover more about José David Muñoz, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more