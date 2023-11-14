One of the most talked about in 2023 was, without a doubt, Starfield, Bethesda’s new RPG. Although it was a success in its debut and generally met the expectations of the community, it seems that little by little it is beginning to fade while a game from more than 10 years ago maintains its steady pace.

Certainly, the role-playing video game succeeded big time on Steam, even before its official launch. During the early access period, it surpassed 200,000 simultaneous players on Valve’s platform. After the premiere, it achieved a historic peak of 330,723 concurrent users.

However, little by little it begins to lose its player base, which is natural if you take into account that it is a single-player title. That said, it’s interesting to find that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the acclaimed fantasy RPG that debuted in 2011, is more popular than Bethesda’s latest project.

Right now, Starfield has 16,263 simultaneous players on the Valve platform. On the other hand, the Special Edition of TES V: Skyrim has 18,205 concurrent usersto which must be added the 2123 personas who enjoy the original version of the 2011 video game.

If the figures for both versions are taken into account, we will discover that the latest installment of The Elder Scrolls had a combined peak of 26,793 users connected during the last 24 hours, which exceeds the 26,705 simultaneous players that Starfield achieved in the same period.

Now, it is important to clarify this information. The space-themed RPG that debuted in September is also available on Xbox Game Pass. Because the number of people playing the title through Microsoft’s service is unknown, Steam numbers are just part of the picture.

On the other hand, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has a huge modding community around it, which allowed it to remain current for so many years.

Either way, Starfield will be a project that will be supported for a long time. In an interview, the director Todd Howard He announced that, initially, they plan to support the game for at least 5 years.

But tell us, do you still play the latest Bethesda title? Let us read you in the comments.

Starfield is available for Xbox Series X|S, PC and Game Pass. You will find more news related to him if you click here.

