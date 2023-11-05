The use of food in Starfield could improve the experience if they changed its function.

Starfield sandwiches look spectacular

Starfield offers great freedom of exploration and customization, allowing players to create their own character, spaceship, and play style. This is something that gives good points as RPG, especially for the functions it offers to players. However, there is one aspect that has recently generated criticism and disappointment among fans, the food.

Obviously, food is a common element in Bethesda games, from Fallout to Skyrim they have had certain functionalities linked to this feature, having a practical and recreational function, as it serves to restore the character’s health, mana or resistance, as well as to offer temporary or permanent benefits. However, in Starfield seems to have lost its meaning and usefulness, or at least that’s what many players who have complained on Reddit think. Below you have all the information on this topic.

Starfield: why is food a problem for players?

The game has a wide variety of foods, from fruits and vegetables to elaborate and exotic dishes. These foods have an impressive and detailed graphic design, which shows the care and effort that Bethesda has put into its creation. Despite this, at a playable level, food is almost irrelevant, since most “edible things” only serve to recover a small amount of healthmaking them ineffective compared to other items such as medical packs or trauma packs.

On the other hand, there is no a convenient way to consume food, since you have to open the inventory and select them manually. This breaks the rhythm of the game and makes have players ignore or discard food That find. So far, there are also no perks or abilities related to gastronomy, nor any quests or events involving it. This makes the food factor in Starfield a wasted elementwhich contrasts with the level of quality and depth of the rest of the game, being just another object in the inventory, without value or meaning.

To address these issues, Bethesda has announced that it will add an eat/drink button to the game in a future update, allowing players consume food and drinks more quickly. Likewise, some Starfield mods have already attempted to improve the food system for PC players, adding more variety, effects and recipes to the available ingredients. Another possible improvement would be to make foods percentage based, like medical packs and trauma packsso that they adapted to the player’s level and were useful at any stage of the game.

How could the food at Starfield be improved?

There are several possible solutions that could do make the food more interesting for the players. For example:

Add a hunger and thirst system that forces players to feed and hydrate regularly and rewards them with Starfield skill points. This would add a survival factor to the game and would make that food was more necessary and relevant.Increase the effects and benefits of foods, making them more varied and powerful. This would cause players to search and collect different types of foodaccording to your preferences and needs. Incorporate a kitchen system allowing players to create their own dishes with ingredients they find or purchase. This would give more freedom and creativity to players, as well as a way to express their personality and style.Include missions and food related events, involving characters, factions or planets. This would give more depth and immersion to the game, as well as a way to explore and learn about the Starfield star map.

These would be key points that would make that foods have better functionality and they would make the gaming experience much more dynamic and immersive, although the developers have not yet mentioned anything about these features. Let’s hope soon Bethesda make the corresponding changes that you mentioned to see if little by little the food improves with the Starfield updates.

