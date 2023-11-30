Starfield was by far the most controversial release of the year, since it became an Xbox exclusive after Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda, expectations for the space title were very high and it was expected to be one of the candidates for game of the year.

However, that has not been the case, since many users and critics were not convinced with the studio’s new proposal. Despite being a commercial success and accumulating many players over many weeks, its problems were highlighted to such an extent that it only received one nomination for The Game Awards 2023.

To our surprise, some Starfield developers have decided to respond to negative reviews in a rather unusual way: instead of doing so through an interview or on social media, they decided to respond directly to player reviews.

The user of @JuiceHead33, compiled some of the responses it has found on Steam to some of the mixed and negative reviews of the game. For example, one person called it “boring and overrated, there is a big universe to explore but most of it is empty planets. I understand that he did it to sell you the idea that it is an extensive universe, but that doesn’t make the game fun.

Given this, he received a response from a developer named Bethesda_Kraken who defended the title. “Some of the planets are designed to be empty, but that’s not boring. ‘When the astronauts went to the moon there was nothing there, but they certainly weren’t bored.’ “Starfield’s intention is to overwhelm the player by making them feel small in this world.”

This same developer responded to another user who commented that for him the story is generic and the gameplay gets boring after a while. “You can fly, shoot, collect and mine!!! Starfield is an RPG with hundreds of hours of missions to complete and characters to meet (…) try to create different characters with backgrounds and characteristics opposite to your previous characters, you will feel like you are playing something completely different.”

One of Bethesda_Kraken’s responses to a negative review of Starfield

Another of the big complaints that Starfield has had has been the issue of fast travel, since that will take you to a loading screen that will last by today’s standards. Another person who worked on the game by the name of Bethesda_FalcoYamaoka assured that she “considers the amount of data that is being generated procedurally to load without errors in less than 3 seconds. We believe that this flaw will not prevent our players from getting lost in the world we have created.”

The people who worked on the game for years are certainly within their rights to defend all the effort they put into creating Starfield. Of course, as other users have pointed out, this may not be the best strategy that favors the reputation of the video game if you tell your players how you are supposed to play it and that you are not criticizing it with the correct perspective.

What do you think of this whole situation?

