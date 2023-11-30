It has already been said several times, but it is always worth remembering: 2023 It was a historic year for the video game industry. In a period with many good quality releases, it was inevitable that some would be left out of the awards. And yes, the Starfield case still gives a lot to talk about.

In early November, Geoff Keighley and his team announced the nominees for The Game Awards 2023, the most popular awards ceremony of the year. The list generated an interesting discussion on the internet, as fans questioned the absence of some games in the most important category: the GOTH.

Since the list went public, fans lamented that Starfield, one of the biggest releases in Xbox y Bethesda of recent years, will be left out of the running for Game of the Year. One player even went further and called for a boycott.

Related video: Why does Starfield look like this?

The Game Awards 2023: Starfield and more games were left out of Players’ Voice

Although Bethesda’s RPG and other titles will not be able to compete for the night’s top award, they had the opportunity to be nominated for another important award: Players’ Voice, which is basically the crowd’s favorite. Unfortunately, he was eliminated in the second round.

Players’ Voice is a special category where fans can choose their favorite title from a list of nominees. In the first round they competed 30 games, including Hogwarts Legacy, ARMORED CORE VI, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and more. And yes, Starfield was also competing.

Due to the great conversation that formed around him and the notable enthusiasm of the fans, it was easy to think that the Xbox exclusive he would reach the last stages of the competition to take home the prize; However, he was eliminated and is conspicuous by his absence in the second round.

Other high-profile titles like Final Fantasy XVI, HI-FI RUSH, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder were also left out, showing that the competition is very close. Although in the second round we find Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and more obvious proposals, there are some interesting surprises such as Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Voting is still open.

These are the 10 games competing in TGA 2023 Players’ Voice

But tell us, do you think the RPG deserved to win? What title would you like to take home the award? Let us read you in the comments.

The Game Awards 2023 will take place on December 7. You can find more related news if you click on this link. On the other hand, click here to read more information about Starfield.

Related video: Starfield and the most ridiculous criticisms that have been made of it

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente