Starfield has been one of the biggest Xbox and PC releases in 2023. However, not even Bethesda’s new IP seems to hold its own against the eternal Skyrim. The Elder Scrolls V has more players than the company’s recent title.

Starfield It arrived last September on Xbox Series X|S and PC as one of the most anticipated games of the year. Bethesda doesn’t release a new IP every day and fans of the developer flocked to its premiere.

The game has registered more than 10 million players at the time and became one of the most powerful releases of the generation for Microsoft. However, as the weeks went by, Starfield seems to have been deflating.

At least on Steam, Starfield is in 70th place on the list of games with the highest number of concurrent players with about 10,000 to 20,000 players. This has sparked curious comparisons.

And it is that, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition now registers more players than Starfield within the Valve platform (via Steam). Of course, the eternal game of the saga has known how to find a way to never fall.

Even with this comparison, Starfield is still there and it must be said, the game where it is most successful is in Game Pass and its metrics do not appear here. One of the great points in favor of staying on top are the mods.

In the same way as Skyrim, Starfield can hold up very well with these. It is not the first time that we comment that Starfield modders are creating truly crazy things that can enhance the game much more.

Recently a player recreated a massive war in zero gravity like in James Bond’s Moonraker, something that left a few fans amazed at the possibilities of this “open universe” title.

If you want to know more details about Starfield, we recently learned that the game was “basically finished” for Christmas 2022 and Bethesda workers were able to play it on vacation in their Xbox Series X|S.

