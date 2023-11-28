Starfield it is one of the titles whose media success is decidedly inversely proportional to the acclaim received by the public: the title is not among the TGA’s GOTY candidates and on Steam its average in reviews is anything but exciting.

Just about reviews of users (especially the negative ones), many users are reporting a decidedly curious fact: if you have given a negative review to Starfield, Bethesda (or one of its developers) will answer you.

We already know what you are thinking, and we are ready to prove you wrong: no, it is not a simple pre-set message, but personalized responses depending on the critical issues highlighted by users.

Some users, for example, have criticized the excessive presence of loading: One developer responded that “there may be loading screens between fast travel, just consider the amount of data for the extensive gameplay that is procedurally generated.”

Data the ambiguity of accounts who responded (accounts created recently and with very little information in their profiles) many users suspect that Bethesda is not using real people to respond to criticism, but artificial intelligence.

Starfield failed to leave the mark as he would have liked, thanks to the huge success of titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2 and (obviously) Baldur’s Gate 3.