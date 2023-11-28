Starfield has not stopped being in the middle of controversy and in the end it has divided opinions, meaning that it did not live up to expectations for the type of project that was announced years ago. Currently, the space RPG has received many negative reviews and Bethesda is fighting them through its customer support area.

Bethesda is defending Starfield from negative reviews on Steam

Bethesda’s response on Steam to defend Starfield – Image: JuiceHead on Twitter | x

According to a report from Twitter user “JuiceHead,” Bethesda customer support workers have begun responding to negative Starfield reviews on Steam defending the game, as well as its design decisions. So far, the negative comments that have been addressed the most by Bethesda in the reviews section on Steam are those related to loading screens, something that was necessary due to the scale of its universe and the generation of planets.

In this regard, Bethesda’s customer service account opens by regretting that the user had a bad experience with Starfield and is grateful that they took the time to write a review. Next comes the explanation of the loading screens, justifying them by the size of the game and the generation of planets. In the end, he closes with a description of all the elements and details that make Starfield attractive, definitely a diplomatic response that would be expected from such a department.

Video: REVIEW – Starfield

Time passes and Starfield is still involved in controversy

Recently, Starfield was beaten by a player who spent 600 hours in its universe reviewing every detail and experimenting, the result left him disappointed and he was quick to criticize it strongly. While this happens in the player sector, fans continue to regret that the RPG space does not have a place in the GOTY 2023 category at The Game Awards.

As for the awards ceremony that will take place in a few days, Starfield only has one nomination for best RPG, a detail that has caused controversy as there are those who think that it did not survive the hype, while others consider that it is an injustice.

Video: Why does Starfield look like this?

