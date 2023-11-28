Stardew Valley It is currently one of the most highly rated indie games by the general gaming community. To give us an idea, on Steam the game has a rating of 98% positive reviews. Which means that we are probably facing one of the best indies in history. And we can also enjoy it as it could not be otherwise, on Nintendo Switch. One of the best simulation games of the moment has been the inspiration for many other games of its kind.

If you love them RPG and games that try to simulate real life, then you can’t miss this special list. Let’s review some of the most incredible and important titles that have been inspired by Stardew Valley over the years.

Summary

1 Kynseed2 Dinkum3 Travellers Rest4 Moonlighter5 Littlewood6 Little Witch in the Woods

Kynseed

Kynseed is probably one of the most well-known games among the English community of RPGs similar to Stardew Valleyand. It is a real life simulator sandbox style game. You can start your own family, live in nature, create your own house and live a dream life in this definitive simulator that has very good reviews on platforms like Steam. Do you dare to give it a try and share your experience with the Nintendera community?

Let’s go

An island full of nature and mysteries. In this RPG simulation and cutting game, we will be able to live a life different from what we are used to. Ideal for those fans who love to immerse themselves in unique worlds with an outstanding and very special artistic style. In Dinkum we will have to progress at our own pace, survive and forge our own destiny.

Travellers Rest

In this game we will play a tavern keeper who begins a new stage of his life in a fantasy world. Live first-hand a unique immersive experience with Pixel-art graphics that will leave you with great iconic moments of fun that you cannot miss.

Moonlighter

And amazing action RPG game that mixes essential rogue-lite elements. Will will be the character that we will play, a merchant who has within him an incredible dream that he intends to make come true: That of becoming a hero. He explores his adventure in a unique world with incredible graphics and dream art direction.

Littlewood

The world is rebuilding after the chaos and debacle of wars. It’s time to build it again. In this so special game We will get lost in the depths of a hidden forest in a fantasy world that licks its wounds and tries to build civilization again. Take on this exciting task and immerse yourself in an incredible simulation experience that brings back memories to Stardew Valley.

Little Witch in the Woods

Explore a fantasy world which is built on mystery and the idea of ​​progressing in our life as a witch’s apprentice. Build your legacy and forge your power in a story that will captivate you as you play. Explore mystical forests and a lost place in a fantasy world where magic and the simulation of reality are interwoven to offer us a unique story. Ready to give it a try?

