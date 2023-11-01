Stardew Valley is by far one of the most loved indie games by an incredible and extensive community. In fact, it is so much so that rumors and fan theories have started to spread after Eric Barone (creator of the game), had a talk about the possible movie that could be made of the game.

During these last years we have seen in a very common way, how great games have made the leap to the big screen in cinemas. Or they have had their own anime-style adaptations. Studio Ghibli is one of the most beloved studios in this sense, and Barone’s preference if one day a film project of his game were launched, in the style of what has happened with FNAF or Super Mario.

In an official interview, Eric Barone has confessed that if there is ever a conversation about an adaptation in the form of a Stardew Valley movie, I would only put one condition:

“Let it be animated by Studio Ghibli”

And Hayao’s work does not go unnoticed by anyone, especially after his last major premiere of The Boy and the Heron, which is available in a large number of cinemas throughout Spain. Would you be in favor of a Stardew Valley movie with the characteristics of Hayao’s works?

