ConcernedApe expands dates and cities for Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons concert tour. Complete calendar here.

The fans have asked for it so much that, finally, he had to do it. Eric Baronebetter known as ConcernedApeha enlarged the list of dates and cities of the concert tour Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons. There are more opportunities to enjoy concerts with live music from the farming RPG game that has been all the rage since its release.

Barone himself has announced it through his X account: “By popular demand, the Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons concert tour has expanded with more dates and locations.” In the list, available below, we can see several locations that have already sold out, as well as others that are repeating. Unfortunately, The passage of the tour through Europe has not taken Spain into account.

Would you dare to travel to any of these cities to listen to the game’s music live? Does it coincide with any trip you have planned? Since its release, Stardew Valley has become one of those historical indie games, with millions of sales on different platforms. So much so, that his followers are looking forward to update 1.6 more than the new Barone game, Haunted Chocolatier.

All Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons tour dates and locations

Next, we review All Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons International Tour Locations and Dates. Unfortunately, as we mentioned before, Spain is left out of the European countries chosen for the concerts:

Europa

Birmingham (United Kingdom) – April 28, 2024. London (United Kingdom) – April 29 and May 13, 2024. Berlin (Germany) – May 1, 2024. Paris (France) – May 3, 2024. Edinburgh (United Kingdom) – May 5, 2024. Milan (Italy) – May 9, 2024. Manchester (United Kingdom) – July 14, 2024.

USA

Los Angeles – February 16 and 17, 2024. Boston – February 23, 2024. Philadelphia – February 24 and June 1, 2024. New York – February 27 and 29, 2024. Seattle – March 2 and 3, 2024. Chicago – March 9, 2024. St. Louis – March 10, 2024. Cincinnati – May 5, 2024. Portland – May 18, 2024. Tampa – May 29, 2024. Kansas City – June 7 2024. San Francisco – June 9, 2024. Austin – June 15, 2024. Atlanta – July 14, 2024.

Canada

Toronto – March 14 and 15, 2024. Montreal – March 17 and May 5, 2024. Ottawa – March 23, 2024. Vancouver – March 27, 2024. Edmonton – March 28, 2024.

Australia/New Zealand

Melbourne – April 5 and 9, 2024. Perth – April 7, 2024. Wellington (New Zealand) – April 13, 2024. Auckland (New Zealand) – April 14, 2024. Brisbane – April 19, 2024. Sydney – April 20 and 27, 2024.

Asia

Bangkok (Thailand) – March 22, 2024. Seoul (Korea) – March 24, 2024. Singapore (Singapore) – August 26, 2024. Tokyo (Japan) – To be announced.

