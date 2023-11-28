If we talk about the king of indie RPG and sim-life games, without a doubt Stardew Valley rises with the crown of victor. The title has been at the top of the best-seller lists in its genre for years and has built a unique and incredible community among all current, past and future players.

So much so that from time to time some players of Stardew Valley They embark on the adventure and aspire to have their bit of participation in forums, networks and more. What has happened to a specific player has left us wanting to analyze his situation a lot.

Chilling in the mines with a magnet ring I can’t reach because I don’t have a magnet ring yet

byu/deadpan_rachelann inStardewValley

It seems that the player has had a somewhat peculiar foray into the mines, where he has spent his good hours digging and advancing deeper and deeper into the depths. The Stardew Valley mines can house wonderful and important objects that will be very useful to us.

However, this player has encountered a magnetic ring and it takes a while to get it, since the object in question has been located in an area that is inaccessible, since we have no way of climbing the walls of the cave.

It’s almost like it’s a bad joke. Some players were quick to pay their respects. to the player of the original post.

