Star Wars He has some very interesting future plans that will change his course completely. And it is that Disney aims to right the franchise once and for all and that the projects have a fundamental essence. The announcement of new movies and the figure of Filoni They could give us some clues about it.

Andor and Ahsoka are the last big star wars projects that have managed to conquer a large part of the fans of the famous science fiction franchise. And even so has not served to earn the respect of the hard core of Star Wars fans of yore.

That is why Disney has decided to take action on the matter and chart its next steps. Disney has turned to Dave Filonia key figure to understand the recent successes of the saga in cinemas and on television, since his projects are the only ones that have managed to resist criticism from fans.

Filoni will currently be the creative director of the Star Wars saga, which means that all projects will have to pass under his supervision to ensure that they all follow a similar pattern that fans may like. These have been some of the statements that he has left in this regard:

“In this new role, I have opened myself up to basically everything that is happening. When we plan future projects, I will be involved in the initial phase. “I won’t tell people what to do, but I will try to help them in the best way possible to tell the story they want to tell.”

