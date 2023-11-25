What was the fate of the green lightsaber that Yoda used to confront Palpatine?

Yoda gave fans several scenes to remember in Revenge of the Sith

Join the conversation

It is no secret that Revenge of the Sith, the feature film that was the epic denouement of the prequel trilogy which George Lucas directed in its entirety, is considered by many Star Wars fans as one of the best installments among the main films of the franchise and one of the most solid works of the famous filmmaker.

In Revenge of the Sith we saw several of the most dramatic moments of the saga, such as Anakin’s plummet to the Dark Side until becoming Darth Vader or the execution of Order 66. Yoda also starred in some of the best moments of the film and the conclusion of his fight against Palpatine It meant, in addition to the defeat of this powerful Force user, the loss of his lightsaber. Exactly, what happened to the weapon that accompanied Yoda in part of this trilogy?

The tragic fate of Yoda’s lightsaber

To know what happened to Yoda’s weapon we must pay attention to ‘Star Wars: Darth Vader’. In this comic written by Charles Soule, the events immediately after Revenge of the Sith were narrated and to Yoda’s chagrin it was shown that his lightsaber was quickly destroyed.

At this point in the story, several of Palpatine’s sympathizers were in a moment of jubilation at his victory and the extinction of a large number of Jedi during the execution of Order 66, Palpatine’s big ace up his sleeve. This villain had interest in putting an end to everything related to the Jedi and one of their measures was to destroy all the lightsabers they found.

The comic clearly exemplified this by showing us Mas Amedda, a character we could see constantly accompanying Palpitine in Revenge of the Sith, raising one of his hands Yoda’s lightsaber before being thrown into a machine and be burned along with many other sabersall under the watchful eye of Darth Vader and Palpatine.

This was one of the many consequences that Yoda’s defeat brought with it at the hands of Palpatine, and Revenge of the Sith is an excellent example of how much it can add to an already interesting plot by exposing the heroes to the defeat and triumph of their antagonists, a compelling reason. why this movie is still so remembered among Star Wars fans.

Join the conversation