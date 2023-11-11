This is what the 3 main characters of the first Star Wars trilogy did.

Return of the Jedi marked the end of the classic Star Wars trilogy

Return of the Jedi was the epic conclusion to the classic Star Wars trilogy and the person most responsible for giving notoriety to what it continues to be today. one of the most successful franchises in history. Even today, this particular installment is still considered one of the best films in the entire saga.

This 1983 feature film showed us the great victory of the Rebel Alliance in his final confrontation against the Galactic Empire in an exemplary spaceship combat while Luke finally came face to face with the Emperor, but what happened to our hero and to Han and Leia after managing to stop the biggest enemy of the galactic franchise?

The fate of the heroes of the galaxy

Following the defeat of Darth Vader and the fall of the Galactic Empire at the film’s climax, our protagonists They celebrated their victory with the Ewoks on the Moon of Endor and thanks to the novel Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel We know that our heroes had much more to do after the great feat of freeing the galaxy from Palpatine’s tyranny.

The destiny of Han Solo is probably the most predictable of the 3: Chewbacca’s faithful friend did not hesitate to propose to Princess Leia once peace began to settle in their lives following this character arc that shone so brightly during The Empire Strikes Back. As for Leia’s character, things would be more interesting.

Princess Leia would have to face the news that she is the daughter of Darth Vadersomething that would impact her even more than Luke Skywalker due to the enormous torment caused to her by the masked villain and the Galactic Empire, being exposed because of them to situations as atrocious as the destruction of Alderaan. On the other hand, Leia had become an essential figure for the Rebel Alliance and she had to remain committed to them to the point of living adventures like those narrated in Star Wars: Moving Target A Princess Leia Adventure.

As to Lukein accordance with his introverted personality and the arc that his character already showed, the young Jedi decided to continue his learning to be a more powerful Force user by embarking on a path away from his sister and his best friend Han. This fact would connect with much of what we saw of him in The Last Jedi, the most controversial installment of the sequel trilogy created by Disney precisely because the treatment that the iconic character received played by Mark Hamill.

