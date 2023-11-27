What you should know:
Star Wars: Squadrons has a big discount on consoles and PC It is a space combat game inspired by the events after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Star Wars: Squadrons debuted in 2020, has a campaign, multiplayer, VR and positive reviews
Some time ago, the Star Wars franchise went through difficult times in video games with controversial releases that did not live up to expectations. Today, the reality is different for the IP of Disney and great video games have been released in recent years. One of them took us towards space combat and if you are looking to live that adventure we have good news for you because it can be yours for less than $50 MXN on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.
How and where to get Star Wars: Squadrons for less than $50 pesos?
Part of the rise of Star Wars in gaming was related to Star Wars: Squadrons, a title developed by Motive, an Electronic Arts studio, whose proposal put us in control of space fighters to enjoy a piloting and space combat experience in this vast universe. The game debuted in 2020 with positive reviews on consoles and very positive reviews on PC and today you can get it for less than $50 MXN.
As part of the special offer period, Star Wars: Squadrons is almost given away because in the case of Xbox it has 95% discount and its price at this moment is $44.70 MXN. It should be remembered that the version you get is the original Xbox One version, but there is very good news in this case because it is part of the Smart Delivery program so when you play it on an Xbox Series X|S you will receive the version with current generation improvements. The offer on Xbox lasts until November 30.
Star Wars: Squadrons is almost a given, it costs less than $50 pesos
Now, in the case of Steam, Star Wars: Squadrons is also available with a crazy discount thanks to the Fall Sales and its price is $44.95 MXNwe are talking about a production with AAA values that will cost you less than $50 Mexican pesos.
Finally, Star Wars: Squadrons also has a very affordable price in PlayStation Store and if you want it for the Sony console, in this case the PS4 version without improvements for PS5, it will cost you $1.99 USD. This special price only lasts until November 28so you have less time to take advantage of the offer.
What is Star Wars: Squadrons?
Star Wars: Squadrons is a space combat game that takes place in the events after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In this title we can take control of ships of the New Republic and the Empire to learn about history from 2 perspectives. Its proposal is characterized by fierce 5 v 5 space confrontations where we will have to meet tactical objectives and we will also have the opportunity to customize the ships.
Star Wars: Squadrons offers first-person combat, features an original story campaign for single player, multiplayer and VR on PC.
