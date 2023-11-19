The name of this popular character has an origin capable of surprising more than one Star Wars fan.

R2-D2 is one of the most beloved characters in the entire Star Wars franchise.

Join the conversation

Star Wars is a franchise full of incredibly imaginative characters which includes in its extensive gallery both humans and different alien races of designs of all kinds, also including robots as charismatic as R2-D2faithful companion of several of the protagonists of the main films of the saga.

The popular droid made its debut alongside his inseparable companion C-3PO in A New Hope, the fourth episode of the film saga that originated what remains decades later one of the most iconic film franchises. In addition to having saved our heroes on more than one occasion, R2-D2 is the protagonist of one of the most curious anecdotes of George Lucas and it has to do with the origin of its striking name.

The surprising origin of R2-D2’s name

The origin of the name of this popular Star Wars character was revealed in “The Making of Star Wars: The Definitive Story Behind the Original Film“, a book that compiles interviews and opinions of several of the main actors of the first film and that also narrates the difficult path that Lucas traveled to make your dream project come true.

According to Lucas, the name R2-D2 It came about before I started working on the first Star Wars movie.. At that time, the filmmaker was busy making ‘THX 1138’, a science fiction feature film that he released 6 years before A New Hope and that he tiptoed around a lot more compared to his later work: ‘American Graffiti’.

One night, while Lucas was working on ‘THX 1138’ with screenwriter Walter Murch They heard someone shout ‘R2D2’ while searching for reel 2, dialogue 2 of the film they were involved in. This simple situation ended up being the birth of the name of the most famous Star Wars droid.

The renowned filmmaker liked the name so much that he had the brilliant idea of write it down in a notebook so as not to forget him. It took a long time since that decision for Lucas to use it and today the name R2-D2 has remained for posterity thanks to the great popularity of the franchise which also made him one of the most important directors in the history of cinema.

Join the conversation