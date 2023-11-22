Among the best Star Wars games is Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR), which is why the announcement of a remake in 2021 caused a lot of excitement. After so many months without any updatereports suggest its cancellation or suspension, but a light of hope has just been lit.

In recent weeks the rumor about the cancellation of the project has gained so much strength that many already take it for granted. However, one of the most reliable sources in the industry reported that the game has just shown signs of life.

We refer to the journalist Jason Schreier that through ResetEra took the opportunity to shed light on the subject. In the midst of uncertainty, 2 people from the developer Saber Interactive They contacted him to tell him that “they are still working on it“.

Will the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake ever become a reality?

Having said the above and despite the discouraging clues that have come to light in recent days, the project has not been scrapped as some reports suggestbut he would still be alive.

Of course, Schreier made it clear that, although he believes that the project is still in development, doesn’t mean it will ever come outbut limited himself to saying what his contacts at Saber Interactive told him, at the same time throwing up some questions.