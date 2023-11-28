Today we receive more good offers for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of Nintendo Switch at a good price, specifically Star Wars offers. Remember that on the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us the games of Star Wars at temporarily reduced prices. This is a truly outstanding compilation of titles, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. Remember that you have our tutorial to access the eShop of other territories here.

These are the Star Wars offers

You can now see their availability below, as they last until December 3, 2023:

Star Wars Episode I: Racer – $7.49 (normalmente $14.99)

Star Wars Jedi Knight II – $4.99 (normalmente $9.99)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – $7.49 (normalmente $14.99)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – $7.49 (normalmente $14.99)

Star Wars: Republic Commando – $7.49 (normalmente $14.99)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – $9.99 (normalmente $19.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.