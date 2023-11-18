There are no developers behind the project, the latest rumors indicate.

Star Wars: KOTOR Remake could be canceled

The first and last time it was shown Star Wars: Knights of the Old – Republic It was in their announcement a few years ago. However, last year rumors began about an indefinite delay of the project being developed by Aspyr Media, which was set aside to make way for Saber Interactive as the person responsible. Even so, It seems that the remake will not become a reality definitively.

Now, Renowned journalist Jeff Grubb affirms that Star Wars: Knights of the Old – Republic is no longer in developmentsince work has been completely paralyzed, making it unlikely that the remake will finally become a reality.

In this way, players will not be able to travel four thousand years before the founding of the Galactic Empirewhen hundreds of Jedi knights were fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith and the protagonist became the last hope of the Jedi Order.

The last movements of Star Wars: KOTOR

Star Wars: Knights of the Old – Republic is in the hands of Embracer Groupwhich is in a difficult financial moment and has been forced to lay off a good part of its staff, so it would not be surprising if Star Wars: KOTOR was one of the projects sacrificed given the problems suffered in its development .

Just a few months ago alarm bells were going off about the possible cancellation of Star Wars: KOTOR, one of the biggest announcements of the PlayStation Showcase of 2021. In fact, it was Sony itself that raised suspicions remove the remake trailer from your YouTube channel.

However, Sony itself explained through a spokesperson that the trailer was removed due to licensing problems. “As part of normal business, we delist assets with licensed music when licenses expire,” which seemed to raise hope. However, the fact that the only music that plays in the trailer is the main theme from Star Wars, owned by Disney, confused everyone. Now, this new message from Jeff Grubb reduces hopes of playing KOTOR again.

