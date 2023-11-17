Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake for PS5 and PC is “dead” and there is no one left in Saber or Aspyr working on it, says Jeff Grubb.

Bad news for the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, announced years ago as a PS5 exclusive by Aspyr. We haven’t heard anything about the game since that announcement, with more or less justified rumors about its cancellation.

But according to Jeff GrubbGiant Bomb journalist, the game is completely stopped, and virtually canceled: “There is no one working on it at the moment. The game is not in development in any way, in any studio” (minute 30 of the podcast).

The game passed through the hands of two studios, Aspyr and Saber Interactive, owned by Embracer Group, which is experiencing financial difficulties, which buries this remake even deeper.

The ups and downs that Star Wars KOTOR has had, which could end up forgotten

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced as a timed exclusive on PS5 and PC (ironic, given that the original came out on Xbox 20 years ago).

It was being developed by Aspyr, the same Aspyr that has made the ports of KOTOR and other Star Wars games. The same Aspyr that was unable to fix the port of KOTOR 2 on Switch and preferred to give them a free game, then facing a class action lawsuit.

In August 2022, Embracer Groupthe same Embracer Group that has laid off 900 people in three months, decided to take the project from Aspyr and give it to Saber Interactive.

But since then, nothing has been heard from the game, and Grubb comments that even Saber may have abandoned the project.

The CEO of Embracer Group himself, Lars Wingeforsavoided answering whether the game was still in development, complaining that “everything I say becomes a headline”, so the future of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, without being officially canceled… is quite bleak .