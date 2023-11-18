After its first announcement in PlayStation Showcase of the distant 9 September 2021 as PS5 exclusivethe works for the development of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Remake they went quietly, limiting themselves only to the publication of sporadic trailers, until they disappeared completely.

Since then, many rumors have fueled strong concerns among fans about its state of development, so much so that many were already predicting the end of the project. However, it was the journalist who gave a shock and declared the end of its development Jeff Grubbwho said: “at this time the game is not in the works in any way or by any studio.”

The news was given during his speech in the latest episode of the podcast Giant Bomb “Game Mess Mornings”. Touching on the topic, the well-known journalist stated that the development of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Remake is completely discontinued and that no company is developing it anymore, putting an end to what could have been a successful adaptation of one of the most loved and appreciated video game classics by audiences and critics.

There hasn’t been any at the moment no confirmation from Aspyr Mediathe original development studio, nor by Saber Interactive, the company that would take the reins of the project. However, taking into account the reliability and professionalism of Jeff Grubb and its sources in the videogame field, the complete cancellation of the game cannot be ruled out.