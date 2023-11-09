In the month of October we saw how the Star Wars Ahsoka series reached its final chapters. With several closed plots and many others open, it is logical that many fans think about Ahsoka Season 2. One of the most anticipated releases of the Disney+ platform.

This series is located within the Star Wars universe and allows us to see again beloved characters like Anakin Skywalker. The Ahsoka series seems to have satisfied a large number of fans, especially taking into account the major setback that the franchise received with its last trilogy of films.

Will we have season 2 of Star Wars Ahsoka in the future?

It is a question that thousands are asking themselves. Although we have nothing officially confirmed, The first season of the series left too many plots and loose threads to ignore a possible second season. So far we know that Ahsoka will be an exclusive part of the next project film of the franchise.

At the moment from the producers and the people in charge of the series at Disney They have not given statements about whether we will have Season 2although it is clear that after the good reception that the first season had, they will surely soon announce a new project.