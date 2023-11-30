It seems that Star Trek: Resurgence It has been listed recently and the Nintendo Switch could arrive. This has generated speculation about a possible arrival of the game on the hybrid console.

Will Star Trek: Resurgence come to Nintendo Switch?

As you know, this title It has not been officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch. However, it has received an indicative classification in Australia. Although no official announcement has been made, this ranking is a strong indication that the popular game could soon arrive on Nintendo’s platform.

The news has generated great expectation among fans, as it has been rated by the Australian Classification Board for Nintendo Switch. You know, it is a narrative adventure that offers dialogue options, relationship development and exploration, and is currently available on multiple platforms.

Here is its trailer:

We’ll be alert to see if its premiere on the Nintendo console is finally confirmed. What is your opinion? Would you like to see it on Nintendo Switch?

Via.