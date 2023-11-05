From animation to live action, the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks reveals his plans for the saga

The journey continues

Let’s imagine a universe where the limits are set by creativity and the big screen becomes a canvas for stellar stories with a touch of humanity. Mike McMahan, mastermind behind ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’, has its sights set on that cinematographic cosmos. And this visionary not only dreams of bringing the animation of the USS Cerritos to the cinema, but he also contemplates turn it into live action experiences and bring to life completely unpublished stories from the vast Star Trek franchise.

L-R Gabrielle Ruiz as T\’Lyn, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in episode 10, season 4 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+

During a chat with ComicBook.com, McMahan revealed his desire to see the series not only continue its journey on television but expand in the form of movies. With a mix of nostalgia and modernity, he proposes the concept of Star Trek films with moderate budgets, where the essence is not a great threat to combat, but rather intense and personal moments, a refreshing twist for the franchise.

Small screens, big dreams

McMahan’s bet is clear: explore new genres and narratives within the Star Trek universe, without depending on the superhero formula that dominates current cinema. Imagine a scenario where Star Trek films can be as varied as the stars, where each visit to the cinema is a cosmic surprise, a drama, a comedy, a thriller? The benchmark: the cunning of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a work that knew how to be a genre film within another genre.

The series Star Trek: Lower Decks, with its four seasons of mixed reviews but with a season finale that received applause, already laid the foundation for these expansions. The voices of Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome give life to characters that could easily transition from serial format to film, enriching the mythology of Star Trek with each new episode.

The spirit of the USS Cerritos

Aboard the USS Cerritos, we meet characters that challenge the status quo, as Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome. Mariner is the antithesis of the traditional Starfleet officer: rebellious, sarcastic, but deeply competent and dedicated. Through her eyes, Lower Decks offers a perspective fresh and unconventional about life in the fleet, one that could translate exceptionally to the big screen.

While action and diplomacy have been the heart of Star Trek, Lower Decks has dared to explore the less glamorous but equally essential corners of the Federation. This attention to everyday details and character development has created a solid foundation for future narratives, allowing stories and figures like those of Mariner and Brad Boimler to resonate with audiences, setting the stage for innovative cinematic adventures.

A cinematographic future without a star date

Still without a release date for season five, ‘Lower Decks’ is in production, promising more space adventures for fans. And although the series can be enjoyed on Paramount+, the possibility of expand horizons beyond the digital platform makes the future as bright as a quasar.

McMahan also pointed to Paramount+’s upcoming project, Star Trek: Section 31, as an important precedent for such ventures. Starring Michelle Yeoh, this film promises to take us to the darkest corners of the Federation, where the section 31 acts in the shadowsoutside the traditional control of Starfleet, protecting the future with methods that border on clandestinity.

What’s next for Starfleet?

The expectation is high. The possibilities are as wide as the galaxy. From a fan’s perspective, the desire is clear: more Star Trek, in all its forms. McMahan, with his vision and passion, could be the architect of a new era for the saga, where each film, like each planet in the universe, offers something unique to explore. The challenge is great, but the future, without a doubt, belongs to the stars.