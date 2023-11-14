A possibility dreamed up by Davies: an epic encounter between the Doctor and Star Trek now seems more feasible than ever

In the vast universe of science fiction, two titans have reigned supreme for decades: Doctor Who and Star Trek. Imagine for a moment, the TARDIS and the USS Enterprise orbiting the same planet in a distant galaxy. This dream, incubated in the mind of the famous Russell T Davies, could be closer to becoming a reality now that Davies takes the reins of Doctor Who.

An old wish

When Davies, the man behind the revival of Doctor Who, embarked on this adventure, he not only brought an icon back to life, but also dreamed of uniting it with another sci-fi giant: Star Trek. Davies imagined the Enterprise crew crossing paths with the Tenth Doctor. Although the cancellation of Enterprise prevented this dream from coming to fruition, Davies’ return to Doctor Who and the revival of Star Trek on television have rekindled these hopes.

Beyond adventures and travel in time and space, both sagas share a similar moral foundation: tolerance, exploration and peace over violence. Both series have taken their protagonists through cosmic odysseys to help those in need, which makes the idea of ​​a crossover even more logical and attractive.

Is it time for the crossover?

With both universes back in production, the possibility of the TARDIS and the Enterprise meeting each other seems more plausible than ever. However, the obstacles are not minor. Issues of rights and agreements between studios, with Who under the BBC’s wing and the Enterprise crew at Paramount, pose a considerable challenge. Still, in an era where the unexpected has become the norm, who’s to say this stellar encounter is impossible?

Davies has been an avowed admirer of the Trekkie “empire,” seeing its expansion as a model to follow. With the BBC collaborating with Disney on the new era of Who, the possibilities of expanding this universe are greater than ever. Davies, with his plate already full of projects, could be preparing to make his dream of a crossover come true, a gift for both himself and the fans.

The magic behind the Doctor’s rebirth

The return of Davies to the BBC series is not only exciting news for fans, but also a reunion with the architect of the series’ modern revival. Davies, known for his ability to mix deep narratives with gripping Sci-Fi elements, transformed the Doctor into a global phenomenon. His focus on complex characters and plots that challenge the boundaries of the genre helped the series reach new heights of popularity and criticism. Under his direction, the British series became more than just a television show; became a cultural symbol, attracting a new generation of fans and cementing its status as a gem of British television.

On the other hand, the influence of Star Trek in popular culture and Sci-Fi is equally monumental. The series, since its conception by Gene Roddenberry, has been a beacon of optimism and exploration, showing a future where humanity unites in the pursuit of knowledge and mutual understanding. This spirit resonated with Davies, who sought to infuse a similar sense of adventure and morality into Who. The possibility of a crossover between these two emblematic franchises would not only be a milestone in television, but also a meeting of two utopian visions of the future, each with its own history and legacy in the field of science fiction.

Immediate future

As the Who 60th Anniversary Specials prepare to debut in November 2023, the question remains: will we ever see these two worlds come together in one epic, dimension-crossing adventure? Only time, that vast and mysterious weaver of destiny, has the answer.