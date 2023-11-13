Discover how performers from the Star Trek universe transformed into iconic characters from the Marvel world

In a fascinating interweaving of worlds, the stars of Star Trek have sailed beyond the stars, entering the vast and exciting Marvel universe. What do space exploration and fighting supervillains have in common? More than you could imagine. Actors like Chris Pine, Famke Janssen and Patrick Stewart, among others, have left their mark in both fields, fusing science fiction with superheroic action.

From the Enterprise to Infinity and Beyond

The Star Trek space odyssey, which began in 1966, has given life to characters that could well be described as superheroes. However, several of its performers have gone one step further, literally embodying superheroes and villains in Marvel adaptations. From the charismatic Chris Pine to the formidable Zoe Saldaña, these actors have transcended their fame, becoming true Hollywood stars.

Chris Pine: From Captain to Peter Parker

The renowned Chris Pine, known for his role as Captain Kirk, surprised the world by lending his voice to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This role marked his debut in the Marvel universe, marking a milestone in his career.

Famke Janssen: The Kamala and Jean Grey

Famke Janssen shined in Star Trek: The Next Generation and then transformed into the powerful Jean Gray of X-Men. Her evolution from an early performance in Star Trek to becoming one of Marvel’s most iconic mutants is a story of success and talent.

Karl Urban: Del Doctor McCoy a Skurge

Karl Urban, who captured the essence of Dr. McCoy, joined the Marvel Universe as Skurge in “Thor: Ragnarok.” His versatility has led him to play complex characters both in space and in mythological realms.

Tom Hardy: De Shinzon and Venom

Tom Hardy, initially known for his role in Nemesis, rose to worldwide fame as Venom. This radical change of roles demonstrates his ability to adapt to diverse and challenging characters.

Rebecca Romijn: From Number One to Mystique

Rebecca Romijn, who gave life to Number One in Strange New Worlds, surprised the world by playing Mystica in the X-Men saga, showing an impressive acting range.

Idris Elba: De Krall a Heimdall

The charismatic Idris Elba went from playing the vengeful Krall in Star Trek Beyond to giving life to the heroic Heimdall in the MCU, demonstrating his talent for playing both heroes and villains.

Anson Mount: De Capitán Pike a Black Bolt

Anson Mount, known for his role as Captain Pike, entered the Marvel universe as Black Bolt, a character with destructive power in his voice, in the series The Inhumans

Benedict Cumberbatch: De Khan a Doctor Strange

The versatile Benedict Cumberbatch, who captured the public’s attention as Khan, became one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes: Doctor Strange, highlighting his ability to play complex and deep characters.

Zoe Saldaña: ​​From Uhura to Gamora

Zoe Saldaña, after her role as Uhura in Star Trek, transformed into the incomparable Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, establishing herself as one of the most outstanding actresses of her generation.

Patrick Stewart: De Picard a Profesor X

The legendary Patrick Stewart, eternally remembered as Captain Picard, has also left an indelible legacy as Professor X in the X-Men films, demonstrating that his talent and presence transcend film genres.

These actors have shown that talent knows no genres or universes. His ability to move between science fiction and comics reflects the versatility and range of his acting skills. From the depths of space to the far reaches of fantastical worlds, these artists have left an indelible mark on two of cinema’s biggest and most beloved franchises. With each new role, they continue to delight fans, proving that Star Trek stars not only explore galaxies, but also save worlds.