The full season of The Master of Escape premieres this November 29 on Star+, which explores the double life of Jack Dawkins, the famous prince of thieves of history Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, known as the master of evasion, whose quick pickpocket fingers have become the skillful hands of a surgeon.

The master of evasion. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Set in 1850s Australia, in the bustling colony of Port Victory, Dodger’s past comes back to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into the world of crime..

A greater threat to Dodger’s heart is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, who is determined to become the colony’s first surgeon.. From heists to life-or-death surgeries and the harsh realities of the criminal world that intersect with the middle and upper class, this is a story of reinvention, betrayal, redemption and love.

The eight-episode series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis and Maia Mitchell. The stellar cast is completed by Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Kym Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga and Albert Latailakepa, among others.

