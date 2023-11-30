Today, November 29, the complete second season of The Manager premieres, the series from the Star Original Productions label created by the duo of Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat exclusively on Star+. Made by Pampa Films/Gloriamundi, the new season of the comedy-drama stars Guillermo Francella, and is directed by Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat, Jerónimo Carranza, Diego Bliffeld and Emanuel Diez.

The Manager: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Composed of seven 30-minute episodes, written by Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat and Emanuel Diez, The Manager narrates the adventures of Eliseo, who, in this fiction, is the manager of a building that, unbeknownst to the consortium that employs him, uses and abuses his power of surveillance and interference..

The Manager: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

The second season finds Eliseo happy, working in the building and living in the apartment rented to him by the administration. There he rebuilt his operations bunker with hidden cameras in different parts of the building. In contrast, Zambrano finds himself an outcast: Abandoned by his wife, he lives alone in his apartment, in a state of neglect. But All this peace is threatened when Lucila Morris, a well-known owner of a solidarity NGO who arrives willing to clean up the building’s accounts, moves into the building. and to replace the figure of the president of the consortium with a Council of owners.

The Manager: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Eliseo feels threatened by the possibility that Morris will find out about the arrangements he has with the different suppliers and, to his surprise, he discovers that Zambrano also has his own shady businesses in the building. Although they deeply detest each other, Eliseo and Zambrano will be forced to unite to combat this new dangerous enemy..

The series builds the story with sarcasm and acidity, offering a critical look at the social dynamics and typologies that are presented in the plot through the stories of the different characters that inhabit the building and always from the implacable perspective of Eliseo, who demonstrates have a harsh value judgment.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions