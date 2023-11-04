This November 3, 20th Century Fox’s funny and moving comedy, Quiz Lady, starring Awkwafina, premieres on Star+Sandra Oh, Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale Y Will Ferrell Estrena.

Quiz Lady. ESPECIAL/20TH CENTURY STUDIOS.

The story is about a dysfunctional family and the television game show that could be the key to their salvation.. The original film was screened for the first time at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 9.

In Quiz Lady, Anne, a bright but downtrodden young woman obsessed with game shows, and her absent-minded, estranged sister Jenny must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts..

When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they embark on a wild journey across the country to get the money. the only way they know how: By turning Anne into a true TV game show champion.

The film is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D’Angelo.

