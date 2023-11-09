This Wednesday, November 8, there is new content on the adult streaming service Star+, in which three series premiere, which will undoubtedly attract the attention of your subscribers. After your daily activities, take a moment to entertain yourself with the best options of the day.

Deadly Vacation

It is a series that premieres its eight episodes exclusively on Star+. Star Original Productions’ crime drama made by IntroPictures and developed by Pampa Films, focuses on a group of friends and athletes from a sports club made up of Malu, Luiz, Bruno, Marcos, Eric, Ana and Inés, who celebrate the end of their academic years by spending their last vacation together at the paradisiacal beach house of Malu’s parents . What begins with fun, little by little turns into a tangle of interpersonal conflicts that destroy the group’s relationship.. At the end of the trip, they find the lifeless body of one of them on the beach, and they all become suspects in this crime. The investigation led by the young sub-inspector Vera reveals secrets, exposing dangerous and disturbing details. Starring Lara Tremouroux, Filipe Bragança, Ronald Sotto, João Oliveira, Michel Joelsas, Luana Nastas, Julianna Gerais and Bella Camero.

Sweet Mystery

This Wednesday, November 8, the first three episodes of the first season of this series premiere on Star+, and then release an episode every Wednesday. Sweet Mystery is an eight-episode family drama based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Charmaine Wilkerson.. In the late 1960s, Covey, a woman about to be married, disappears at sea off the coast of Jamaica, and it is feared that she drowned or was fleeing the murder of her husband. In present-day California, A widow named Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two sons, Byron and Benny, a USB drive containing untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to the United States.. These stories told by Eleanor surprise her children and lead them to question everything they thought they knew about their family’s origins.

The drama series is set in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California, and stars Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Glynn Turman, as well as guest stars including Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan and Sonita Henry. Dulce Misterio is produced by Two Drifters, Harpo Films, Kapital Entertainment, and ABC Signature.

Vigilante

Starting today the complete season is available on Star+. In this action thriller, Kim Jiyong leads a double life as a student at a police academy by day, and as a vigilante by night. With police training in his favor, he will pursue criminals who escape justice while avoiding detection.. The series stars Nam Joohyuk, the cast is completed with the participation of Yoo Jitae, Lee Junhyuk and Kim Sojin, it is directed by Choi Jeongyeol and produced by Michelle Kwon.

