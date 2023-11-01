There was a time when Square Soft released JRPG on a regular basis, experimenting, innovating and often leaving its mark. Some titles in particular made history more than others – just think of timeless masterpieces such as Final Fantasy VII and The original Star Ocean: The Second Story was among them.

Released in alder 1998 developed by tri-Ace for the first PlayStation, it is in fact the second title from the Star Ocean series. The game was also released in Europe in 2000, achieving moderate success. A remake of the game for PlayStation Portable, called Star Ocean: The Second Evolution, was released in Japan in 2008, leaving fans unimpressed. Now, however, Square Enix she decided to give birth a second remakeor Star Ocean: The Second Story Rwhich almost completely refreshes this little JRPG classic, and we’ll tell you about it in the review.

Welcome back, Star Ocean!

The plot, without spoiling anything, starts from a begins quite conventional: Claude he is a young Federation officer who is transported against his will to the surface of a planet where magic reigns supreme. While looking for a way to return home, Claude soon meets Renaa mysterious girl who will soon involve him in a mission to save his people, as narrated by an ancient prophecy.

History aside – more or less identical to the original edition, except for a few changes here and there – this new version primarily takes up the system Dual Hero, also adopted in The Divine Force. The player is in fact asked to choose the protagonist at the beginning of the adventure, between the courageous ensign Claude C. Kenny, dealing with his first mission in space, or Rena, a young alien from the planet Expel. The choice will allow us to follow the story from the point of view of one of the two characters, which will also change the way the player discovers the details of the plot.

But that’s not all, given that the Dual Hero system goes hand in hand with the so-called Private Shares, i.e. optional subplots that can be unlocked only and exclusively in particular circumstances and which depend on the protagonist chosen at the beginning of the story. Thanks to these we will in any case be able to learn further information on the plot and its protagonists, with the possibility of stumbling upon alternative endings and not only. Furthermore, in addition to the two protagonists, the game has a total of ten supporting characters, of which 6 recruitable in the party.

If on a structural level, therefore, the remake of Star Ocean knows its stuff, the same can be said when we analyze the combat system. In every way similar to the Tales Of series, in The Second Story R the player controls only one character, entrusting the CPU with control of the other elements of the party. We will therefore be able to carry out normal attacks on other special attacks, while we will move in an arena which represents the battle ground and which will also allow us to exploit various elements of the scenario as shelter from enemy blows. The whole thing still appears more fluid and intuitive than the original game and the first remake.

Where the game distances itself from its predecessor is in relation to the technical sector: the new graphic style that combines 3D environments with 2D characters made in pixel art, offering a visual experience halfway between classic and modern. Perhaps the “distance” between characters and backdrops is really too marked – the result obtained with the two Octopath Travelers is, so to speak, more incisive – but it is also true that it is a thoughtful choice and not a casual one.

In short, The Second Story R features some of the most characteristic elements of the original version alongside various new features, including real-time combat and group progress that can be customized through a wide choice of selectable skills. The inclusion of 3 new difficulty levels“EARTH” (i.e. the easy mode), “GALAXY” (a medium level of challenge) and “UNIVERSE” (to test your skills) will make the game digestible even for newcomers.