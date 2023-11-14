Starting this Tuesday, November 14, you can watch the series Murder at the End of the World exclusively on Star+which premieres its first two episodes and will subsequently premiere a new episode every Tuesday of each week.

Murder at the end of the world.

Produced by FX, Murder at the End of the World is a seven-episode mystery series starring a new type of detective: An amateur researcher and Gen Z computer expert named Darby Hart.

A reclusive billionaire invites Darby and eight others to a retreat in a remote, stunning location. When one of the guests is found dead, Darby must use his skills to prove, amid a wave of competing interests, that it was murder, before the killer takes another life..

Starring Emma Corrin and Clive Owen, the cast of Murder at the End of the World is completed with the participation of Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff.

