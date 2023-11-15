This Wednesday, November 15, the new season of Soy tu fan, the popular 2010 series, premieres exclusively on the Star+ streaming service Soy tu fan: The party continues.starring Ana Claudia Talancón, Martín Altomaro, Maya Zapata, Johanna Murillo, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Edwarda Gurrola and Juan Pablo Medina.

The Star Original Productions production made by BTF Media consists of eight 30-minute episodes, and The plot begins after the events of the film of the same name released in theaters in 2022.a decade after what happened in the two previous seasons of the series, launched in 2010 and quickly becoming favorites of Mexican viewers.

I’m your fan: The party continues. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

The new episodes find Charly and Nicolás with the desire to become parents. Separated, Fernanda and Iñaki find themselves involved in circumstances that lead them to reconvert their bond, while Diego pursues professional success and Rocío feels overwhelmed by motherhood.. Involved in varied circumstances, and facing various emotional challenges typical of adult life, the protagonists seem to be looking for the answer to the same question: how do you live love when you have new responsibilities?

I am your fan: the party continues marks the return of Ana Claudia Talancón, Martín Altomaro, Maya Zapata, Johanna Murillo, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Edwarda Gurrola and Juan Pablo Medina in the skin of the characters they popularized thirteen years ago. The cast is completed by Verónica Langer, Luciana Miquirray Compagny and the special participation of Dolores Fonzi and Julieta Venegas.

The first two seasons I am your fan and I am your fan: the moviecan now be seen on Star+.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

