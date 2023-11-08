Cloud Imperium Games announces a free trial for its sci-fi MMO, Star Citizen, which will be playable for FREE from November 17 to 30 on PC.

If you like science fiction, and you have already explored the immensity of the universe in Starfield, we leave you with a great alternative. You’ve probably heard the name Star Citizen, an acclaimed sci-fi MMO that has been in development for yearsfollowing a Kickstarter.

The work of Cloud Imperium Games, Star Citizen is one of the most ambitious space games we can remember, which is available in early access for PC.

Although it focuses on the online multiplayer aspect, Star Citizen also has a single-player mode, called Squadron 42, which features actors of the stature of Mark Hamill or Gary Oldman.

One of the key points of Star Citizen is its wide variety of spaceships. They’re so luxurious and incredible, Cloud Imperium Games often holds virtual exhibitions to show off new models… and some cost an arm and a leg.

The new exhibition IAE 2953under the motto ”Experience a universe of possibilities”, comes with a surprise under its arm, ideal for all those who have never played Star Citizen.

Play this sci-fi MMO for free

Star Citizen – Mark Hamill in his Campaign

On the occasion of the new exhibition, whose video you can see below, Cloud Imperium Games has revealed a big surprise that accompanies this themed event in Star Citizen.

Of the November 17 to 30Star Citizen celebra a free play trialaccessible to all PC users who are interested in trying this MMO.

During those 13 days, any player can register on the Star Citizen website, download the client and discover its universe full of possibilities. Besides, latest content updates included.

”Star Citizen will be playable starting November 17. Free access will be available until the end of the month, November 30,” Cloud Imperium Games reports on its website.

During the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2953, the creators of the MMO They will present new ships for the gamewhich can even be purchased for use in Early Access.

Curiously, 2953 is the year in which Star Citizen is setso it is also a good introduction to joining this online multiplayer game.

The event ends on November 26, four days before the free trial ends, with a Best in Show presentation of weapons and space suits. From November 27th to 30th there will be some rewards that have not been revealed yet.

Star Citizen is a dream come true for any science fiction lover. Its MMO mode is available in early access for PC, and Starting November 17 you can download it for free in this link. When will Squadron 42 be released?