This Wednesday, November 22, the Argentine film premieres A flower in the mud starring Nicolás Francella and Lola Carelli.

A flower in the mud. ESPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MÉXICO.

Under the direction of Nicolás Tuozzo, the plot is an emotional story in which Francisco is a teacher who comes to a humble school to do a substitute.

A flower in the mud. ESPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MÉXICO.

There he meets Sofía, an extremely intelligent eight-year-old girl. Upon noticing Sofía’s intelligence, Francisco will undertake a long journey to try to enhance her ability.but you must prepare to overcome the obstacles and barriers that a society has that is poorly prepared for this case.

The cast is completed with the participation of Enrique Dumont, Valentina Bassi, Cumelén Sanz, Alejo García Pintos, Diego Castro and Soledad García.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions