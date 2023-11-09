Suara.com – Becoming an actress was Stani Arifasti’s dream and now this dream has come true. However, Stani didn’t get an acting offer easily.

Not yet gaining confidence as an actress, Stani Arifasti is trying a career as a host or MC in Yogyakarta. Who would have thought, this profession would actually lead her to become the actress she dreamed of.

Stani Arifasti’s appearance in the film Shirk. (Ganesa Film documentation)

Currently, Stani Arifasti has starred in a number of soap operas such as Cinta as Hot as Mie Godog, Vibrating Love on the 4th Floor, Risk of Being a Handsome Boy, Painting a Million Loves in Your Heart, KOS Cinta and others. Also feature films such as Java Heat, Gangster, Tale of the Land of Java, Tunel, Habibi Ainun 3, and Tersanjung the Movie.

“I’ve loved acting since I was a teenager, but at that time the opportunity wasn’t there yet. So I kept myself busy as a local MC,” said Stani Arifasti to reporters.

Recently, Stani Arifasti received an offer to play in a film made by director Hestu Saputra entitled Shirik. Of course, this 36 year old woman didn’t waste this offer.

Stay Arifasti (Instagram)

Apart from being challenged by playing a horror film, according to Stani Arifasti, the film Shirik, which has a fairly strong Javanese cultural background, is more of an attraction for him.

“I have been playing feature films for a long time that contain strong local culture, but are still entertaining,” said Stani Arifasi.

Stani Arifasti also hopes that the film Shirik, produced by the Ganesa Film production house, will attract many viewers, which of course will make his name even bigger as an actress.

“I really hope that the film Shirik can get appreciation from the wider community. Especially film people, so my dream is to get a role that can explore my acting skills. Of course I can get an award from a film festival, as proof of my existence in the world of acting,” said Stani.

The film Shirik also stars a number of famous artists such as Nikita Mirzani, Kinaryosih, Donny Alamsyah, Teuku Rassya, Richelle G Skornicki and others. Currently, Syirik is filming in a village in Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta. The plan is that this film will be screened in early 2024.