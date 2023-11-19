This is the standings after the 2023 Las Vegas GP, plus 6 things that struck us about last weekend.

The Las Vegas GP had a fairly mediocre start to the weekend. Angry spectators, dissatisfied drivers and a very furious Grandmaster Vasseur. So people were extra critical of the race.

Fortunately, we were presented with an extremely entertaining race, where it was not clear in advance who was the fastest and who would win.

Six things that struck us

As usual, this article has all the ranks, positions and overviews for you. But first the things that struck us.

Well, what a beautiful location

Logically, we had no press photos for the previews. So the observant reader will have noticed that we used a few from the Saudi Arabian GP. But despite that, even we didn’t expect it to look equal. Asphalt, wall and high fences. At night it really looks the same. And while Jeddah still has something of a rollercoaster-esque vibe, you don’t have that here. The lack of grip did cause some action on the track. Then again, yes.

Start Verstappen & Leclerc

Of course it doesn’t matter, the battle for the championship is long over insofar as it was a battle. But everyone saw that Verstappen pushed Leclerc off the track. It wasn’t his intention, there was simply no traction. But if you’re going to overtake, you need to be sure you can do it safely. We hardly dare to say it because of the online community, but why not give the place back IMMEDIATELY? If you acknowledge the mistake, the stewards will no longer interfere and you will still overtake Leclerc two laps later.

Surprising order

Red Bull in front, Williams surprised, McLaren in the wake. That was kind of the prediction. But what happens? Exactly, Ferrari at the front, Alpine’s in the top 10, It is not the first time this season that the order suddenly changes. Even with small fluctuations in temperature or different tires. It ensures that a race remains interesting to watch.

Leclerc

It is a pity that we do not yet see Charles Leclerc driving structurally at the front. It is a pleasure to drive him at the limit. How he squeezes the most out of his car on the border between grip and slip is a feast for the eyes. It happened again last weekend: in one lap he was perhaps the fastest driver in the field.

George Russell

It’s difficult to drive in the shadow of the best driver of all time. Despite his age, Hamilton is still of unprecedented class. Russell, on the other hand, has already had a few bad luck this year. Last weekend he rode quite anonymously, but his racecraft was quite impressive. A fourth place could even have been possible with a bit of luck.

Lance Stroll!

It’s a bit of the Forrest Gump of Verstappen’s career. Despite rarely being in the spotlight, Stroll has been around for a long time. And he often underperforms. But it’s definitely not a slow racer. The Canadian manages to surpass himself in 1 in 10 races. Partly thanks to the strategy and the safety cars, he was firmly in the top 10 at the end of the race.

Drivers Championship

It is now official, Sergio Pérez is officially the runner up of 2023. For the first time in Red Bull’s history, they finish 1-2 in the Drivers’ Championship. The rumors and suggestions that Pérez needs to be replaced can be put on hold for a while. Thanks to Leclerc’s excellent performance, he comes close to the drivers from P3 to P6. That’s going to be exciting in the upcoming race.

The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the drivers’ championship are as follows

PositionRunnerTeamPoints1VerstappenRed Bull5492Sergio PérezRed Bull2733Lewis HamiltonMercedes2324Carlos Sainz JrFerrari2005Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2006Lando NorrisMcLaren1957Charles LeclercFerrari1888George RussellMercedes1609Oscar PiastriMcLaren8910Lance StrollAston Martin7311Pierre GaslyAlpine6212Esteban OconAlpine5813Alexander AlbonWilliams2714Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1315Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1016Nico HülkenbergHaas917Daniel RicciardoAlphaTauri618Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo619Kevin MagnussenHaas320Liam LawsonAlphaTauri221Logan SargeantWilliams122Nyck de VriesAlphaTauri0

Constructors’ Championship

As mentioned, Red Bull is now 1-2 in the championship for the first time. Ferrari and Mercedes are close together, as is Aston Martin McLaren. That will be something in Abu Dhabi. Alpine also makes a big jump in terms of points, but is in a kind of no man’s land on this list.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

PositionTeamPoints1Red Bull8222Mercedes3923Ferrari3884McLaren2845Aston Martin2736Alpine1207Williams288AlphaTauri219Alfa Romeo1610Haas12

Qualifying match

The problem with this overview is that it only says something in relation to the teammate of the driver in question. Logan Sargeant put in a very good performance by qualifying in the top 10. However, Albon also did that (one position higher). Gasly starts to get a bit ahead of Ocon and Magnussen was faster than Hülkenberg this time.

The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the qualifying match are as follows:

RunnerRunnerVerstappen19Pérez2Alonso17Stroll4Russell10Hamilton11Leclerc13Sainz jr.8Norris15Piastri6Ocon9Gasly12Hülkenberg14Magnussen7Guanyu5Bottas16Tsunoda8De Vries2Tsunoda3Ricciardo3Tsunoda4Lawson1Albon21Sargeant0

Fastest race lap

Oscar Piastri! And he also just took P10, so he got an extra point for the performance. He drove a time of 1:35.490. So the track became significantly faster at the end of the race. The Australian took maximum advantage of this with the fresh tires.

The mutual standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of fastest race lapsVerstappenRed Bull8HamiltonMercedes4PérezRed Bull2PiastriMcLaren2RussellMercedes1ZhouAlfa Romeo1AlonsoAston Martin1TsunodaAlphaTauri1NorrisMcLaren1

Driver of the Day

With 21% of the votes, the People’s Choice Award went to Charles Leclerc. Of course. The audience was clearly divided. Pérez finished at number 2, Verstappen obviously did not appear in the story.

The mutual standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of nominationsLando NorrisMcLaren5Sergio PérezRed Bull3Max VerstappenRed Bull3Oscar PiastriMcLaren2Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari2Lewis HamiltonMercedes1Esteban OconAlpine1Alex AlbonWilliams1Charles LeclercFerrari1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Well, Jaap actually got the race 100% right! At least, until the last round. So not 15 but ‘only’ 7 points for the enfant terrible of the editorial staff. Michael made a wild guess, for which kudos, but it wasn’t even close. Wouter adds a point.

The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:

EditorPointsJaap (VER, PER, LEC)113Michael (NOR, RIC, ALO)100Wouter (HAM, ALO, VER)94

1 point for correct guessing in the top 3, 5 points for correct position

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia April 2 | Australian GP April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan May 7 | GP of Miami May 28 | Monaco GP June 4 | GP of Spain June 18 | Canadian GP July 2 | GP of Austria July 9 | GP of England July 23 | GP of Hungary July 30 | GP of Belgium August 27 | GP of the Netherlands September 3 | Italian GP September 17 | Singapore GP September 24 | Japanese GP October 8 | Qatar GP October 22 | GP of America October 29 | GP of Mexico November 5 | GP of Brazil

These Grand Prix are still on the calendar:

Grand PrixCircuitDatumFormule 1 Abu DhabiYas Marina Circuit24 nov. – 26 nov.

The first meters of the Abu Dhabi GP will be held on November 24 at 10:30 am.

