Yes yes, there it is again! Check out the standings after the 2023 GP Brazil and all overviews here, plus everything that struck us about the past weekend.

The Brazilian GP – or actually the Sao Paulo Grand Prix – was, as is often the case, a guarantee for surprises. Last year, Mercedes GP was able to win its only race here and Verstappen was also able to win races here ‘in the past’, while Mercedes was dominant. That is always much more fun for the neutral viewer.

Last weekend the Brazilian GP once again did not disappoint, because the changing weather conditions also resulted in different drivers who were enjoying Interlagos (and suddenly not).

Seven things that struck us

In this article you can read all the rankings and overviews that matter. We also noticed a few things about the race:

Norris new challenger?

In the sprint race, Lando Norris was particularly close to Verstappen. Yes, we know: Verstappen also saved his tires a bit. But that doesn’t matter: the gap between Norris and Verstappen was quite small, smaller than between Norris and Pérez who is also in a Red Bull RB19. Every opportunity that seems to present itself, Norris is right behind it. How great would it be if McLaren could continue the trend of this half of the season into next season?

Aston Martin crawls up

At the start of the season, Aston Martin Racing seemed to be the challenger to Red Bull. It was clearly the second team and that was great, because it was only Fernando Alonso who took the podium places. After the summer break, the team seriously struggled and the updates initially turned out wrong. But now at Interlagos we could finally see that there was speed in that car, with a nice P3 starting position for Lance Stroll, who is brilliant once every 25 races and otherwise quite anonymous. We will come back to Alonso in a moment.

AlphaTauri done well again

The team from Faenza started very badly this season. But the way up has clearly been found. It’s a shame that Nyck de Vries couldn’t enjoy that, because the AT04 actually got better the moment it got its congé. In the sprint race, Tsunoda was even able to overtake Hamilton, who was looking for grip. In the main race, Ricciardo was surprisingly fast. He was one lap behind – so the classification was not great – but he stayed ahead of Oscar Piastri for a long time. The race was more positive for AlphaTauri than it seems judging by the outcome of the race.

Old-school tracks are always better

We understand the Tilke Temples. Gargantuan buildings with extremely wide asphalt. But its old-school circuit still has its charms. Interlagos is such a circuit, there is just less space, it eats tires and it is quite difficult to complete a lap perfectly. It’s great for the sport. An imperfect circuit often provides a lot of visual spectacle and this year it once again did not disappoint.

Weather conditions

Although the race was not extremely exciting, qualifying was. We have a special mention for the weather conditions. Man, that was a bum squeeze. It wasn’t even rain yet, but it was that the temperature suddenly dropped and the wind started blowing harder. Qualifying was like a lottery, Leclerc even wanted to pit because he thought his lap was nothing at all. In the end it turned out to be good enough for P2 and Stroll – always good in changing weather conditions – was third.

Fernando Alonso is an absolute hero

Alonso stood on the podium for the 106th time in his career. The Spaniard is still razor sharp. Pérez increased the pressure for laps, but Alonso parried neatly. After Checo passed, the battle seemed to be over, but nothing could be further from the truth. Instead of attacking in Turn 1, the man from Oviedo lined up his Aston Martin perfectly to pass in Turn 4. What a hero.

What’s going on at Mercedes?

Last year, Red Bull failed to achieve this and the Mercedes team triumphed. We had the secret hope that they would do well at the 2023 Brazilian GP. But it was hopeless. Things went very poorly, especially for Russell – who won last year. Even Gasly in the Alpine passed by with a smile.

Drivers Championship

The most exciting is the battle for P2 and P4. Sergio did well on Saturday by finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton. So Hamilton still had more work to do, not at a time when it looked like Pérez was finally in his element. In the main race Pérez went very well and Hamilton did not. So this battle seems to be over. Lance Stroll rises to P10, while Carlos Sainz drops to P6.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the Drivers’ Championship are as follows

PositionRunnerTeamPoints1VerstappenRed Bull5242Sergio PérezRed Bull2583Lewis HamiltonMercedes2264Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1985Lando NorrisMcLaren1956Carlos SainzFerrari1927Charles LeclercFerrari1708George RussellMercedes1569Oscar PiastriMcLaren8710Lance StrollAston Martin6311Pierre GaslyAlpine6212Esteban OconAlpine4613Alexander AlbonWilliams2714Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1315Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1016Nico HülkenbergHaas917Daniel RicciardoAlphaTauri618Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo619Kevin MagnussenHaas320Liam LawsonAlphaTauri221Logan SargeantWilliams122Nyck de VriesAlphaTauri0

Constructors’ Championship

A Mercedes and a Ferrari out of the race and Aston Martin is suddenly going great. We didn’t see that coming. Red Bull obviously took the most points thanks to Max’s win and Pérez’s P3. Aston Martin did excellent business and is approaching McLaren again. Things also remain exciting between Ferrari and Mercedes.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

PositionTeamPoints1Red Bull7822Mercedes3823Ferrari3624McLaren2825Aston Martin2616Alpine1087Williams288AlphaTauri219Alfa Romeo1610Haas12

Qualifying match

It is special to see how Lewis Hamilton is now also starting to gain the upper hand over his teammate in the qualifying sessions. Verstappen hardly has any trouble with Pérez and Albon even less with Sargeant. What we also hardly saw: Stroll bossing his teammate. Lance can often surprise in changing weather conditions. Then it suddenly becomes an occasional Senna.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the qualifying match are as follows:

RunnerRunnerVerstappen18Pérez2Alonso16Stroll4Russell9Hamilton11Leclerc12Sainz jr.8Norris14Piastri6Ocon9Gasly11Hülkenberg14Magnussen6Guanyu5Bottas15Tsunoda8De Vries2Tsunoda3Ricciardo2Tsunoda4Lawson1Albon20Sargeant0

Fastest race lap

It quickly became clear to the drivers that this was going to be a difficult one. The wear and tear at Interlagos is so high that you can’t even fully accelerate everywhere and that was during the qualifying session. This is even more difficult during the race: you have to drive as many laps as possible on one set of tires. In this case it was Lando Norris who took the fastest lap.

The head-to-head standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of fastest race lapsVerstappenRed Bull8HamiltonMercedes4PérezRed Bull2RussellMercedes1ZhouAlfa Romeo1AlonsoAston Martin1TsunodaAlphaTauri1PiastriMcLaren1NorrisMcLaren1

Driver of the Day

You don’t buy anything for it and yet you do. The Driver of the Day award is a public award and since Formula 1 is a sport to entertain the public, it is secretly quite important. Normally, the underdog usually wins. Max didn’t even participate in the top 3. It was Lando Norris who won the award for the fifth time this season. Not undeserved, but Fernando Alonso’s action was great.

The mutual standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of nominationsLando NorrisMcLaren5Sergio PérezRed Bull3Max VerstappenRed Bull3Oscar PiastriMcLaren2Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari2Lewis HamiltonMercedes1Esteban OconAlpine1Alex AlbonWilliams1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Well no. We can’t make anything else of it. Jaap had predicted Norris’s P2 and Wouter predicted Max’s win. However, editors were convinced that Mercedes would do better. And Ferrari. Very rare: Michael didn’t get any points for the first time in a long time.

The standings after the 2023 GP Brazil in the editorial rankings are as follows:

EditorPointsJaap (Ham, NORRUS)106Michael (HAM, PER, SAI)100Wouter (VERHAM, SAI) 931 points for correct guessing in the top 3, 5 points for correct position

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia April 2 | Australian GP April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan May 7 | GP of Miami May 28 | Monaco GP June 4 | GP of Spain June 18 | Canadian GP July 2 | GP of Austria July 9 | GP of England July 23 | GP of Hungary July 30 | GP of Belgium August 27 | GP of the Netherlands September 3 | Italian GP September 17 | Singapore GP September 24 | Japanese GP October 8 | Qatar GP October 22 | GP of America October 29 | GP of Mexico November 5 | GP of Brazil

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

Grand PrixCircuitDatumLas VegasLas Vegas Street CircuitNov 17 – 19 nov. Formula 1 Abu DhabiYas Marina Circuit 24 nov. – Nov. 26

The first meters of the Las Vegas GP will be held on November 16 at 5:30 am.

This article Standings after GP Brazil 2023 first appeared on Ruetir.