As if that were not enough to stop investing in advertising on X, entertainment greats like Paramount, Warner, Disney o Universalare beginning an exodus in which they abandon the social network formerly known as Twitter to move to Meta’s competitor, Threads.

The majors flee from X

Disney, Warner Bros., Universal and other major companies in the film industry have stopped posting on X, the old Twitter, from corporate accounts. The departure of great entertainment titans means that millions of followers will be left without updates on what was once the little bird’s social network.

Media pages currently not posting on Twitter • @MarvelStudios

• @wbpictures

• @starwars

• @SonyPictures

• @Disney

• @ParamountPics

• @HBO

• @UniversalPics

• @Lionsgate https://t.co/4LPOFIJh5P November 28, 2023 • 19:34

The first year of Elon Musk as Twitter’s main leader, including the subsequent name change to be called X, has been truly controversial. The major studios thus show their discontent with the management of the South African tycoon and the decision-making carried out practically personally according to his way of understanding what the social network should be like.

Not only have these prominent brands distanced themselves from advertising on Since Musk even engaged in anti-Semitic content on his own platform, at a very sensitive time in this regard, and a Media Matters report was published showing content from prominent advertisers alongside harmful rhetoric on the site, major entertainment companies They have joined forces and turned their backs on X.

Last week, the current White House administration, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their respective spouses, launched Threads accounts, and Biden even posted a promotional video for his new Threads account on X. The move came after the Biden Administration condemned the Musk’s anti-Semitic comments on X.

The emblematic accounts of Disney, Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony or Warner Bros. Discovery They haven’t posted on the platform in about 10 days. Disney is applying this veto both on the main account and on other massive follower accounts such as Marvel or Star Wars. While there have been some positive reactions to the movie Wish, there has been no native content for several days, and this is not a mere coincidence with the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The industry turns its back on Elon Musk

It seems that Musk’s efforts were aimed at self-destruction, so sooner or later limits were going to be crossed that some brands were not willing to follow to not damage your own corporate reputation.

Previously, these accounts posted numerous times a day on the platform, but now They have moved to X’s competitor, Threads. This social network draws precisely on the essence of the old Twitter and was launched in July, with almost 100 million monthly active users, according to the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, and despite the fact that, for example, it is not available in the European Union. for failing to ensure compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA).