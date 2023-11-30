During this lawsuit they emphatically distanced themselves from the website in question. Yes, they are frequently quoted on that website. And yes, they are often the source of the stories. But they don’t write the reports themselves. That would be the work of ‘two or three part-timers’. Although a remarkable moment occurred during the trial when the judge questioned one of the articles critically, after which Kamps spontaneously said to his companion: “You wrote that!” This caused great embarrassment to Hansen.