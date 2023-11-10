This season the Juventus people have returned to following home matches in large numbers, thus rewarding the club’s efforts to meet the needs of the fans

Juventus-Cagliari will be sold out, like the first match after the break against Inter. Stadium occupied in every order of seats, data in hand six times in the seven home games played by the Bianconeri so far and also counting the next Italian derby. The Juventus people once again show closeness to Allegri’s team, in a particular season like this: without cups, but in some ways of rebirth. The fans are rewarding with their presence the club’s efforts to meet their needs: in addition to the return of the flags and drums in the corners (an aspect which has restored the atmosphere which in the past transformed the Allianz into a real fort of Juve) the club launched a series of season ticket initiatives which was well received during the distribution phase.

INITIATIVES

—

Excellent feedback for the mini season tickets designed specifically to attend 3-4 matches: the sales figure reached 10 thousand passes. So much so that the club is also studying a formula to reopen the season ticket campaign for the matches scheduled in the second round. There were also various initiatives to make the stands more welcoming: during the match against Lazio, for example, 10 thousand t-shirts were distributed for the choreography. “This year we will need the closeness of the fans – said Allegri several times, among other things the recipient of many chants of support from the fans in the last period -. For a young team like ours it can make the difference.” Juve prepares the run-up to Inter with one certainty: it can count on the support of its people.