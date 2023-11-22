In August 2022, four months after OpenAI’s DALL·E 2 entered beta, Stability AI introduced Stable Diffusion. Far from going unnoticed, the model was made of a place of importance in the emerging world of generative AI due to its enormous capacity to generate images with different artistic styles and, mainly, abstract concepts.

Now, the Stable Diffusion team has just presented a new model. Not image generation, but videos. Stable Video Diffusion promises to expand the ecosystem of Stability AI models by bringing static image generation capabilities to moving images. Let’s see what this proposal has to offer us.

The Stability AI video generation model

The Stability AI video generation model will work under the same mechanics as the Meta equivalents called Emu. Users must enter a prompt detailing specifically what they want to create. First the image will be generated and then animated. The result will be short videos in a resolution of 576×1024 at between 3 and 30 frames per second.

The firm has also opted for versatility. He says the model can easily adapt subsequent tasks such as multiview synthesis from a single image with fine-tuning on multi-view datasets. In this sense, they point out that the model can be useful in a wide range of sectors, including advertising, education and entertainment.





Like other generative AI models, Stable Video Diffusion is available on a limited basis. This means that it is not so easy to access it. However, there are two ways to try it: run it locally with the files available on GitHub and Hugging Face or join the waiting list to access the web interface.

We are witnessing the evolution of generative artificial intelligence firsthand. Just two years ago imaging models were not available For the general public and its results, compared to those of today, were very primitive. Nowadays, anyone can access them and they have surprising quality.

AI video generation seems to be following this same path. At this time it is not widely available and the results have much room for improvement. How much will it evolve in the coming months? The good news is that we will be here to find out and starting today we can experiment with the tools we have available.

