Towards a new signature of the EU Stability and Growth Pact. Italy: “Either a workable pact or we will return to the old”

EU finance ministers met to discuss the Commission’s proposed reform of the EU rules on national budgets, also known as Stability and Growth Pact. Italy is not willing to sign a any agreement.



From what we learn on the sidelines of theEcofin a BruxellesItaly has made it clear that it wants to approve a Pact that it can respect and that would otherwise be implementable does not exclude il return to the old Pact. In any case, the constructive effort to reach a conclusion by the end of the year continues. What is not convincing Rome in the proposals currently circulating is Germany’s insistence on setting objective rules for debt reduction and in the introduction of deficit thresholds for countries that have a heavy debt situation below 3%.

Il European Commissioner to the Economy Paolo Gentiloni he says he is “confident” about today’s Ecofin council in Brussels. “Reach an agreement by the end of the year – said Gentiloni arriving at the Council – is very important for several reasons, one of which is that we know the difficult economic prospects we have. Reaching an agreement on fiscal rules is essential for what is called a soft landing, secondly to give certainty to the financial markets and thirdly because from the perspective of the European economy we need stability on public debt and the possibility of supporting growth and investments”.

“We see that there is a strong commitment from all member countries to help work together and reach an agreement before the end of the year. Nothing has been decided – specified the deputy prime minister and Finance Minister of Spain Nadia Calvino – but today’s trade will allow significant progress to be made in recent weeks.

“The way is being paved for an agreement package and for this reason in the next few days we will circulate the legislative proposals and we will speed up the work at a technical level. We have an extraordinary Ecofin agreed for the end of November to work and listen carefully to all member countries and close the agreement by December”, concluded Calvino.

The choice to define investments in the sector as a mitigating element is accepted Defence in the event of an excessive deficit even if Italy had requested a complete exclusion from the debt calculation, as it would have wanted for expenditure on green transition and for them confinement costs of the Pnrr.

Reform Pact, more time in the negotiation to reduce debt

In the negotiations on the EU Pact, the hypothesis on the times for the minimum debt reduction envisaged for countries exceeding 60% of GDP becomes less stringent. This is what emerges from the latest version of the working document prepared by the Spanish presidency of the EU for Ecofin. The turning point was achieved on the basis of a Danish proposal, which provides as a safeguard for the reduction of the debt in the 4 years after the adjustment period (4 years extendable to 7 which become 8 extendable to 11). The Germans asked for the decline to take place already in the last year, while the initial Spanish draft reached 14 years (17 in case of extension). This is what emerges from the document consulted by ANSA and from sources familiar with the negotiation.

