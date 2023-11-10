New Stability Pact: the deadline for the agreement is expiring, an agreement is necessary. Giorgetti: “If it penalizes Italy, the old rules are better”

Dal new Stability and Growth Pact the amount of public money that the various European governments will be able to use will depend, also to guarantee services to citizens. Yet no agreement has yet been reached on changes to the constraints on the public finances of EU countries. Meanwhile, time is running out; if an agreement does not arrive by December they will be reinstated – starting next spring – the current rules, (permanently) frozen since the pandemic. These standards refer to two fundamental conditions: a debt of no more than 60 percent of GDP and a deficit of no more than 3 percent.

Therefore, the objective of the new Covenant aims for greater flexibility. The latest reform proposals – explains Skytg24 – provide that countries, like Italy, that exceed this debt ceiling have up to 11 years to bring it down, with a reduction path that would be softer than the current one. Our debt-to-GDP is estimated by the government this year at 140.2 percent and will fall only slightly until 2026, when it is expected at 139.6. With regard to the deficit, in the working hypotheses there is a sort of guarantee clause which would limit the possibility of spending more than now, lowering it below 3 percent in the event of economic shocks. Our deficit in relation to Gross Domestic Product, according to the government, will stand at 5.3 percent this year, 4.3 percent next year (3.6 percent in 2025 and 2.9 percent in 2026).

Read also: Ex-Ilva, over 4 billion are needed, but ArcelorMittal won’t put in a single euro

Against the background of this difficult negotiation, the need to find a solution to the recovery of accounts after years of health emergency during which the purse strings were widened and the need to make investments to support growth. This is why we think of Don’t count some expenses as debt, such as those for Defence, money from the Pnrr and other European funds. This money, in practice, would not affect the constraints envisaged by the new Stability Pact.

Read also: Petrol, TAR slap to the government: null decree on the obligation to display prices

Stability Pact, the new agreement about which Italy is doubtful

Italy could get in the way if any changes were to pass, requested above all by the Germans, to the Commission’s original original proposal. Mef sources – writes Tgcom24 – have made it known that Rome is not willing to close the deal at any cost, and that if the final compromise that will be proposed goes in a direction unfavorable to the country’s interests, it would rather be ready to accept that the previous framework remains in force. Many fear that we will return to the old rules, but for Italy this would not be an absolute evil, the sources observed, recalling however that the draft compromise is not yet closed.

Among the proposed changes, it is positive, and goes in the direction desired by Italy, that it ensures that expenses for green investments and defense are considered differently, more favorably in the evaluation of compliance with EU rules by national budgets. If we agree on sustainable values ​​for debt reduction, it is not a problem for Italy, the country must nevertheless undertake a virtuous path to free itself from the burden of high public debt. But there are also some steps that Italy is not in favor of. In particular, the much stricter rule that Germany wants for deficit reduction, even if for the long term, is not convincing. Apply a four-seven year adjustment path (as proposed by the Commission) is fine, but not if you still have to stay below a minimum deficit threshold, regardless. In short, the sources reiterated, if Italy has to accept a new Stability Pact that is not convincing, it prefers to keep the old Pact.

Subscribe to the newsletter