Energy, Giorgetti: “Coherent fiscal rules for transition”

“LThe economy is integrated and global and if international trade stops or slows down, the strongest economy will inevitably be the German oneslows down and we have direct consequences, also for tourism”. This was said by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, at the International Tourism Forum underway in Baveno (Vb), on Lake Maggiore. “If the European economy is in slowdown we begin to pay the price in terms of supply chain and expertise – he continued – it is clear that geopolitical data has an influence and it is clear that Europe must have the ability to interpret the phenomena and the historical moment”.

Giorgetti underlined that “there is a lot of talk about the green transition, and this is a strategic political objective at the highest levels, but to satisfy it we must have fiscal and budgetary rules consistent with this type of ambition, because if Europe, which produces part of global pollution, wants to be a pioneer in this challenge it must also finance it either with taxpayers’ taxes or with state debt. The Italian position is to say ‘be careful, we must be consistent when we define the fiscal rules, we must ensure that these investments are treated preferentially in spending.”

Maneuver, Giorgetti: “Deficit? Let’s give families more in their paychecks”

“Energy prices have risen due to the conflict in Ukraine and it has sent families into difficulty because, due to the lack of disposable income, aggregate demand has been in difficulty. The government is trying to recover by giving something more in the paycheck, to breathe new life into family budgets”. This was said by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, at the International Tourism Forum underway in Baveno (Vb), on the lake Major: “We were accused of running a deficit but we acted with awareness of this problem,” he added.

Giorgetti recalled that on the sidelines of an Ecofin, the German minister, “with whom I am quite a friend, he tells me: I am very worried about the increase in rates, next year I will pay 40 billion in interest rates. And I replied to him, and I who pay 90 what should I say? difference is 50 billion and that’s how much the Italian finance minister – today it’s me, tomorrow someone else – has to take on”. “That’s why if those before made mistakes we shouldn’t make mistakes”, he concluded.

