Loved and hated by many. A career marked by triumphs but above all by controversies. Life, death and miracles of one of the greatest coaches of all time, who died at 83

“When I die I want to be buried on my stomach so my critics can kiss my ass.” We might as well stop here. You would already have an almost complete picture of who Robert Montgomery Knight, for all Bobby, was. But we would be deceiving you because he would be missing a fundamental part, too often left aside, obscured by the madness of one of the greatest basketball teachers who have ever set foot on the orb.