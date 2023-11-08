Square Enix’s profits are lower than the previous year, but more due to a financial issue in Japan than due to the commercial performance of its video games.

This is a key week for the video game industry, because all the companies reveal their financial results for the year. first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2024which ends on March 31, 2024. Today is the turn of Square Enixcreators of Final Fantasy.

It’s no secret that Square Enix’s current situation is not the best. While its HD-2D releases are doing well, and Final Fantasy 16 has done “well,” the company is still dragging down the failures of Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Perhaps that is why Square Enix has made the decision to launch Final Fantasy XIV, one of its most successful products, on Xbox consoles.

Square Enix has shared its financial results for Q1 of the current fiscal year, confirming good news for Final Fantasy 16one of their most notable games in years.

However, the news at a general level is not good. The company chaired by Takashi Kiryu hopes a 2024 that improves its commercial expectations and operating profits.

Square Enix experiences a profit drop

According to the aforementioned report, Square Enix’s profits have experienced a significant drop in the current financial year. And it’s strange, because sales of its games (especially Final Fantasy) are better than the previous quarter.

Company operating income have fallen by 33%while ordinary income has increased by 42%.

In fact, Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster have sold better, but this increase in sales does not translate into more profits… for a very specific reason.

Despite Sales have increased by 5.3% compared to the same period last yearat the moment the yen (the Japanese currency) has devaluedso revenue (and profits) are lower than expected.

The report also mentions the increase in net sales by 4.2% (122 million yen), but also the loss of 36% in operating income (of 15.5 million yen).

While Final Fantasy 16 grows in terms of sales (there is no specific data, of course), Final Fantasy XIV has generated less income than in the previous year. But is normal.

In 2024, Final Fantasy 14 will be released on Xbox and its new expansion, Dawntrail, will land, which will mean a better situation for the MMO, as cited in the report.

Finally, mobile games like Dragon Quest Champions or Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis have not met Square Enix’s commercial expectations. ”They were unable to compensate for factors including the weak performance of existing securities,” the report cited.

Square Enix hopes to improve financially with the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, scheduled for February 29, 2024 on PS5. In addition, next year we could have the port of Final Fantasy 16 for PC, as well as other possible versions of its AAA games.