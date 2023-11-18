The purple dragon reappears to announce its return, although not in the way most desired by everyone.

Spyro will fly in Crash Team Rumble

Last September, the 25th anniversary of Spyro was celebrated, a saga that conquered the hearts of millions of players who were able to enjoy its first adventures again in 2018 with a remastering of its first three games. However, The character has only been seen again these years through Crash Bandicoot gamessomething that happens again with the latest marsupial game.

As revealed in July, Crash Team Rumble was hiding Spyro the Dragon’s return through its gameplay data. This competitive four-on-four team multiplayer is packed with iconic heroes and villains from the Crash universe, all fighting for Wumpa Fruit. The surprise is that season 2 of the game added Ripto, and season 3 now confirms the arrival of Spyro.

The official account of The Game Awards has announced that Spyro will be another playable character in Crash Team Rumblealthough the promotional image also anticipates that Elora will also come to the game, something that Activision itself and Toys for Bob are now announcing.

We’re ALL FIRED UP for Season 3 of #CrashTeamRumble. Available December 7! pic.twitter.com/2ieN2xXkUU — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) November 16, 2023

Will Spyro 4 be announced?

While the arrival of Spyro and Elora to Crash Team Rumble will mean the arrival of new maps and game modes to the multiplayer proposal, the desire for the announcement of a hypothetical Spyro 4 is still present. The latest rumors indicated that the title would be Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragon, an adventure in which Cynder will gain importance, since both she and Spyro would be playable in parallel stories in the style of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart. Thus, the actions of one character will affect the world of the other, where Elora, Cazador, Moneybags, Professor, Ripto, Crush and Gulp would appear.

